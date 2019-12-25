|
Marie Ougel Pitre, 88, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Dec. 21, with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Friday, Dec. 27, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Marie is survived by her husband, Edward Joseph Pitre; son, Dennis J. (Tarra) Pitre; daughter, Mary P. (Larry) Breaux: grandchildren, Courtney (Dwight) Hebert, Ross (Theresa) Breaux, Crystal (Tony) Bellanger, Jacob Breaux, Corey Duplantis and Casey (Victoria) Duplantis; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Amie, Landon, Evan, Aiden, Alexis, Jacoby and Brayden; and two great-great grandchildren, Rhett and Rhylan.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Natal Ougel Sr. and Ernestine Guidry Ougel; brothers, Earl Ougel, Roudolph Ougel, Milton Ougel, Natal Ougel Jr. and Armond Ougel; and sisters, Edna O. Plaisance, Laurine O. Furlich and Flossie O. Pitre.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019