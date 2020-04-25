|
Marie (Louise) Pinel Sassoni, 85 a native of Bourg and resident of Galliano, passed away on April 22, 2020.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.
Louise as the name people knew her by is survived by her children; Mike (Marlene) Sassoni, Charles Sassoni and Barbara (Gary) Chaisson; grandchildren, Scott(Cindy) Sassoni, Travis (Kendra) Sassoni, Romanda (Randy) Short, Sandy (Dylan) Ferguson, Kenneth (Mandy) Chiasson and Rene Sassoni; great-grandchildren, Chad(Tina) Rogers, Taylor (Brach) Badeaux, Tanna and Lainey Sassoni, Tierney(Brett) Meaux, Michael and Makenzie Short, Brendon and Madison Ferguson, Ricky Provechio, Luna Demere, Kenlin Kendon and Kennon Chiasson, Lucas and Emily Sassoni; great-great-grandchildren ,Ronnie, Laiken, and Nathan Rogers, Zayne Badeaux, Carter Meaux; and siblings, Harry Pinel, Gloria Bouzigard, Marie Lasseigne and Earline Knoblock.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Sassoni; sons, John and Alton Sassoni; grandchildren, Allen and Korik Sassoni; parents, Joseph and Stevia Pinel; and siblings, Lyle Pierece, Emma Thibodaux, Lawrence Pinel, Steve Pinel and Diane Mensor.
The family would like to thank The Broadway for all the wonderful years they accepted her as their family. She was deeply loved and cared for there and will be missed by everyone she came into contact with there. We would also like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for the care and support they showed her in her time of passing. We personally would like to thank Dr. Ryan WaLfart for his care for her when she was in need and also the personal care he gave her family. The unsung hero too many, our appreciation goes out to the staff at Ochsner/ St. Anne for all the hard work and caring support they gave her.
May God Bless all who touched her Life From The family of Marie Sassoni.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020