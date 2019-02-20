|
Marie Therese Dufresne was born Nov. 5, 1932 and passed away Feb. 19, 2019, at the age of 86. She was a resident of Wallace, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Amilcar "Noon" Dufresne; daughter, Denise Dufresne; parents, Denis J. Dufresne and Myrtle Z. Dufresne; and brothers, Marion Dufresne, Joseph Dufresne and Carol Dufresne.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Emma Calis and Tina Faulk; sons, Ray Dufresne and Ricky Dufresne; and siblings, James Dufresne and Leroy Dufresne.
She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held in her honor at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Philip Cemetery.
Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019