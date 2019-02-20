Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Dufresne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Therese Dufresne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Therese Dufresne Obituary
Marie Therese Dufresne was born Nov. 5, 1932 and passed away Feb. 19, 2019, at the age of 86. She was a resident of Wallace, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Amilcar "Noon" Dufresne; daughter, Denise Dufresne; parents, Denis J. Dufresne and Myrtle Z. Dufresne; and brothers, Marion Dufresne, Joseph Dufresne and Carol Dufresne.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Emma Calis and Tina Faulk; sons, Ray Dufresne and Ricky Dufresne; and siblings, James Dufresne and Leroy Dufresne.

She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held in her honor at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Philip Cemetery.

Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.