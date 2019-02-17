|
|
Marie "Pearl" Theriot Brunet Ferry, 98, she was born March 28, 1921 in Theriot to Francois and Aleda Theriot. She was taken to be with our heavenly father on Feb. 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, 4511 W. Park Ave., Gray, and Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at St. Eloi Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Eloi Cemetery.
She leaves behind 13 children and two stepchildren, Earl Brunet (Diana), Louise Chauvin (Charles), Judy Grabert, Maurice Brunet Jr. (June), Totsy Pratt (Jerry), Clayton Brunet (Debbie), Phelix Brunet (Carry), Hope Marter (Vic), Chris Brunet (Nancy), Robert Brunet (Becky), Gena Aston (Tommy), James Ferry (Rebecca), Arthur Ferry, Elaine Nichols, Hollis Piatkowski (Rick), and other daughter, Darlene Doty.
She also leaves behind a wonderful legacy of 52 grandchildren, 94 great-grandchildren, 65 great-great grandchildren, and two sisters, Velma Plaisance and Della Cunningham.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Aleda Theriot; brothers, Camille, John, Gilbert, Walton, Norris, Bill, Louis and Harold; first husband, Maurice P. Brunet Sr., second husband, James L. Ferry; grandchildren, Derrick Grabert, Donna Grabert and Rachel Fisher; and sons-in-law, Harris Grabert, Lora Rhodes and Jim Nichols.
She will be carried to her final rest by all 13 of her children. She carried us, so with love, honor and respect we will do the same for her.
She was a wonderful cook, gardener and seamstress. She loved bowling, traveling and Cajun dancing at the Jolly Inn. Her greatest love was her children. She is forever loved and missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019