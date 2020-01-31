Home

Marie "Rita" Uzee, 88, entered Heaven's gates on Jan. 29, 2020, peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Born on Feb. 6, 1931, she was a native and resident of Vacherie.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Feb. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Jeffery Uzee and his wife Vivian; daughters, Pamela Uzee, Mary Thibodaux and husband Charles, and Kay Legendre and husband Ricky; grandchildren, Valerie, Joe, Meah, Shane, Levi, Kristen and Kade; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd "Joseph" Uzee; parents Theodore Joseph and Josephine Becnel Kliebert; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
