Marilyn Landry "Nonie" Daigle, a native of Brusly St. Vincent and a resident of Labadieville, reunited with her loving husband and family on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 87.



Visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home in Labadieville from 8:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at St. Philomena Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Philomena Catholic Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband in their mausoleum.



She is survived by her devoted children, Lydia Bergeron (Alvin), Julie Yeats (Kevin), Calvin Daigle Jr. (June), Stephen Daigle (Renate), and Tim Daigle (Rachel); grandchildren, Rusty, Becky, Jacob, Brent, Kelli, Lauren, Taylor, Kristen, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Madeline, Chaz, Harlen, Adley Kate, and Lily; brother, Charles "Chase" Landry (Diane); sister-in-law, Mary Landry; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Calvin Daigle Sr.; parents, Rudolph Sr. and Noemie Landry; and siblings, Rudolph "Rudy" Landry Jr., Allen Landry, Neil Landry, Arthur Landry, Dolores Burns, Vera Blanchard, Therese Alleman, Inez Landry, Joseph Landry, Marguerite Landry, and Mae Landry.



She retired as a Deputy Assessor at the Assumption Parish Assessor's Office. She enjoyed Cajun dancing, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.



Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



