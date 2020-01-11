|
|
Marilyn Suzanne Belanger-Canalizo "Sue" 76, a native of Houma and a resident of New Orleans died about 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in New Orleans. The funeral was held on Jan. 1, 2020, at Anshe Sfard Cemetery at 4400 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Albert (Hillel) Canalizo of New Orleans; a daughter, Donna Lynn Canalizo-Kutner; three granddaughters, Anna Sophia, Ella Jean and Olivia Grace of Mandeville; her sister, Ellen Belanger of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews and friends that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Paul Belanger and Stella Mae Rhodes-Belanger; her sisters, Kay Francis Belanger-Bunn and Mary Beth Belanger-Anderson.
Who was Sue Canalizo?
The answer is clear. For everyone who knew and loved her, Sue was one special lady! She was in the Class of 1961 at Terrebonne High School. In the Houma area she was a longtime member of Krewe of Aquarius and active since inception in the Voice of the Wetlands. Sue was very active in helping to build and maintaining a religious school in New Orleans for 10 years until she moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she taught emotionally disturbed children for a number of years. When Sue moved back to New Orleans, she became a physician's assistant until she retired. When it came to opening up her home, true kindness characterized the Canalizo household. Guests were always welcome and treated like dear friends. Any stranger coming to town knew that in the Canalizo home they would be more than welcome. To experience the warm hospitality and the delicious food that Sue offered was a memorable event.
Sue's unselfish generosity was legendary! She was truly devoted to her husband. She loyally and devotedly constantly stood by his side – always, no matter the challenges and obstacles. And there were many. Sue was also special in how she treated others. There was always respect and a genuine and sincere willingness to place other's need before her own. Sue just liked people. She enjoyed talking to them and making them feel comfortable. Modesty and humility are qualities of righteousness that are hard to come by. But Sue's personality radiated these wonderful virtues -- these character traits in such meaningful and beautiful ways. She never boasted, never sought credit for all the things she did for others. There was a quiet selflessness about her that was so very endearing.
Sue's greatest pleasure – what made her happiest – was when she could contribute in some small way and make a difference. Even the way she comported herself was special -- modest, self-effacing, always willing to let others have their own way. Sue's greatest pleasure was to know she created and added religious and moral value to the lives of others. And she never expected anything in return. There were times she was hurt by others, but even then, Sue was quick to forgive and actually forget the entire incident. She was that caring and sympathetic. But Sue's character displayed one additional trait, a trait that gave her the strength to fiercely to fight her cancer and never give up. In a word, Sue was determined to live! No matter the pain and terrible discomfort, no matter the physical distress and mental exhaustion, Sue never despaired, never gave up hope.
For all of these reasons -- and more, Sue Canalizo was a very special lady! And because of these reasons, Sue had many, many friends. They adored and revered her – even more, they loved her! Is it any wonder that her death has profoundly affected us all!
May the beloved memory of Sue Canalizo be bound up in the bond of eternal life. May her righteous deeds continue to inspire her dear family and all who knew and loved her. Her precious memory will always be a blessing for all!
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020