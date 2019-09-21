|
|
Marina Giroir Fanguy, 86, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 4:50 a.m. Marina was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Monday, Sept. 23 at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church in Houma from 10 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 1 p.m. with internment following in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Marina is survived by her children, Robin Fanguy Fabregas and husband Louis, Kayla Fanguy Lambert and husband Al; grandchildren, Jory Fabregas, Betsy Landry, Brittanie Fabregas Cook and Paul Lambert; great-grandchildren, Meghan Stevens, Courtney Landry, Madilyn Landry and Dylan Fabregas; one great-great grandson, Karter LeBoeuf; siblings, Barbara Cartolano and husband Joe, Betty Trahan and husband Gilbert "Monk" Trahan, Tommy Giroir and wife Myra, and Elaine Blanchard.
Marina preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd Fanguy, parents, Addie and Loritta Olivier Giroir; brother-in-law, Ernest Grow Jr. Marina loved to work in her flower garden. She was a devoted wife to her beloved husband Floyd. She also cherished her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Marina had a strong faith and was an active member of Maria Immaculata Church.
Marina will be dearly missed by all who knew her; never forgotten and always loved. The family would like to give special thanks to The Claiborne, Audubon Health and Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice and their staff.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marina Giroir Fanguy.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019