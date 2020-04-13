Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Marine Skidmore Buggage

Marine Skidmore Buggage Obituary
Marine "Maw Maw" Skidmore Buggage, 87, a native of Napoleonville, departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence in New Orleans.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Marine is survived by her daughter, Pamela Buggage Daniels (Sylvester); sons, David Buggage (Donna), and Kermit Buggage (Janeen); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Buggage; son, Byron Buggage, Sr.; and parents, Joseph and Dorothy Williams Skidmore.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
