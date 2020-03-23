Home

Marion Duplantis Bourgeois

Marion Duplantis Bourgeois Obituary
Marion Duplantis Bourgeois, 86, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 22, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Dudley Joseph Bourgeois; brother, Clyde J. Duplantis Jr.; nephew, Clyde "Joey" Duplantis III and wife Denise; and nieces, Julie Tullier and husband Charles, Denise Michel and husband Angelo, Angela Breaux and husband Barry and Mary Picou.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde J. Duplantis Sr. and Ismay Pitre Duplantis; sister, Janet Duplantis Bridges and husband Jack; and sister-in-law, Raley N. Duplantis.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
