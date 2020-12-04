1/1
Marion Marie Henry
Poplarville - Mrs. Marion Marie Henry, 87, of Poplarville (formerly of Houma, LA), passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was the beloved wife of the late Milton Henry. Cherished mother of Randy (Connie) Henry, John (Nanette) Henry, Maida Walter, Paula Henry, Carla Kraemer, Judy Bader, and the late Marla Fatchett. She will be deeply missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Heather Henry, her parents, Wilfred and Emma Luke Boudreaux, and several brothers and sisters.
Private services scheduled for a later date. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
