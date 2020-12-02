1/1
Marion Mary Brunet
Marion Mary Brunet
Houma - Marion Mary Brunet, 74, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Ms. Brunet is survived by three daughters, Mary Dufrene (Dwayne A. Dufrene), Melisa Trahan (Howard J. Trahan III), and Mona C. Robichaux; son, Roland Blanchard (Jamie P. Blanchard, Jr.); grandchildren, Glenn R. Autry II, Matthew C. Robichaux, Eden M. Autry, Andre Sargent (Jordon J. Sargent), Bree L. Fonseca, Chaz P. Fonseca; great-grandchildren, Christopher C. Autry, Emma N. Young, Emalie M. Young, Jerry Young III, Evangeline M. Autry, and Ziley B. Sargent.
She is preceded in death by her father, Simon Peter Brunet, Sr.; mother, Lena M. Robichaux Brunet; two brothers, Lionel Peter Brunet and Simon Peter Brunet, Jr.; two sisters, Earline B. Stringer and Beverly A. Brunet; two sons, Manuel "Manny" Robichaux (Melissa J. Robichaux), and Myron P. Robichaux.
The family would like to thank The Medical Team of Houma and Journey Hospice.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
