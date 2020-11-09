Marion Matherne Bourgeois

Raceland - Marion Matherne Bourgeois was born on December 18, 1930 and a resident of Raceland, LA, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 89.

Marion was the loving mother to Nancy B. Rodrigue, Susan B. Bankston, Norris P. Bourgeois Jr., Sally B. Babin (Al) and Linda B. Aucoin (Carroll); 11 grandchildren, Don & Samuel Rodrigue, Jermie & Rickie Bankston, Jamie B. Guidry, Angel B. Verdin, Darlene B. Stinsin, Christa Babin, Adele B. Lee, Dane Babin, April Bourgeois; 21 great-grandchildren, Roman, Stephan, Seth, Kelsey, Spenser, Mykala, Raylyn, Dorian, Joshlyn, Morgan, Austin, Titian, Alaina, Judy, Drew, Sydney, Ben, Mykah, Mason, Matthew, Ben; 8 great-great-grandchildren, Levi, Will, Charlie, Levi, Parker, Noah, Slade and Kadence; siblings, Audrey Hebert, Janet Byrdass; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris P. Bourgeois Sr.; son, Ellis J. Bourgeois; parents, Stanley and Rena Matherne; siblings, Stanley Jr., Beverly Sampey, Carrol, Evans, Jerrylyn Battaglia, James, Calvin, Daniel and David.

"Maw Maw Maddie" loved being in her kitchen preparing food for her family. She loved to bake and was regionally known for baking her husband's original recipe for ginger bread. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering, homemade crafts and reading. She owned an alteration shop on Main Street in Houma. She had a love for the color red, cardinals and hummingbirds.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Raceland, LA, at 11:30 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In consideration of the current public health situation, we ask that guest wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



