Marion Patterson

Marion "Duggie" Patterson departed this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Baton Rouge. He was 77, a native and resident of Napoleonville.



Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., Rosary at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church.



Survived by his wife, Eunice G. Patterson; sons, Rodney (Toni), Jimmy (Nicole), Arlton (Shanovia), Andre (Letrell), Greg (Nikki) Patterson and Shawn Gabriel; daughters, Meshaun Arcenaux (Jeffery) and Mygonne Gabriel; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Preceded in death by his parents, Claudell Patterson and Thelma Douglas; and sister, Suzette Patterson.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.



