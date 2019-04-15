Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Marion Portier Wunstell Obituary
Marion Portier Wunstell, 88, a native of Chacahoula and a resident of Houma, passed away on April 14, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray.

Inurnment will take place at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Don Wunstell (Jodie) and Ted Wunstell (Cindy); brothers, Phillip, Daniel and Jerry Portier; sisters, Alice Duplantis and Margaret Pellegrin; grandchildren, Jake Wunstell, Layla O'Brien, Laycie Dickens, Bryce Wiley and Brittany Wiley; and great-grandchildren, Taylor O'Brien, Bailey O'Brien, Karleigh Gordon, Robbi O'Brien, and Xavier Dickens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar J. Wunstell; parents, Leonce and Haydee Jarveaux Portier; daughter, Jo Ann Wunstell Wiley; brothers, L.J. Portier, Donald Portier, Charles Portier Sr., and Fay Portier; sisters, Maybelle Antill, Betty Anselme.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
