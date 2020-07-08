1/1
Marjorie (Golson) LeBoeuf
Marjorie "Susie" Golson LeBoeuf, 67, a native of Monroe, La., and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, LA. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Michael LeBoeuf; brother, Billy Golson Jr. and wife Sarah; brothers-in-law, James Kelton Bacon, and Robert LeBoeuf and wife Judy; sisters-in-law, Beryl Thibodeaux, and Peggy Marcel and husband Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth LeBoeuf; parents, Bill and Opal Golson; and sister, Martha Bacon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the ASPCA.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
