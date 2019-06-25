|
|
Marjorie Mae Matherne Sampite' was born June 25, 1939, and went to her Christian home on June 23, 2019. Waiting to greet her was her daughter, Amanda (Amy) Faye, and her God.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Cooper; and son, Christopher; her sister, Jeanette Henry of Magnolia, Mississippi; brother, Luther Matherne and wife Sally of Des Allemands; sister-in-law Nelwyn Baily of Bogalusa.; stepsisters Margie Plaisance and Dolores Plaisance; stepbrother Earl Plaisance and wife Gladys; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in going over to our Heavenly Father by her daughter, Amanda (Amy) Sampite; mother Hattie Matherne Plaisance; stepfather Lenest Plaisance; father Cliner Matherne; brothers Percy Matherne and Ned Matherne; stepsister Mary Plaisance; mother- and father-in-law Faye and Brown Garner and Grundy Sampite.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mike Marcello for many years of service; staff of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, especially the Emergency Room staff and Dr. Wolford and Notre Dame Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in memory of her daughter Amanda Sampite to:
Lupus Foundation
300 South Duncan Avenue #235
Clearwater, FL 33755
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 25 to June 26, 2019