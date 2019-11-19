Home

Mark A. Pregeant Sr.

Mark A. Pregeant Sr. Obituary
Mark A. Pregeant Sr. 56, a native of Grand Isle and resident of Luling, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

A memorial service is pending.

Mark is survived by his father, Robert C. (Jeanette) Pregeant; mother, Judy S. Pregeant; sons, Mark II (Amber) Pregeant, and Mason (Skyler) Wheeler; daughter, Alexis (Eric) Pregeant; sister, Lisa (Vic) LaFont and Ashley (Vincent) Pregeant; grandchildren, Dylan, Vayda and Lyam Pregeant; and special friend, Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde (Ouida) Pregeant and Antoine (Bernice) Savoie; brother, Chad Michael Pregeant; and grandson, Kody Pregeant.

Mark was the CEO of Grand Isle Shipyard.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to .

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
