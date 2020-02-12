|
Mark Anthony Deroche, 59, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Naquin Deroche; sons, Jeremy Deroche and wife Robyn, Jamie Deroche and companion Brenda and Ty Deroche and companion Jamie; daughter Danielle Deroche; special friend Jeremy Lirette; mother, Shirley Pitre Deroche; brother, Donnie Deroche; sisters, Debra Lirette and husband Lenny, Cheryl Suire and husband Kerry; grandchildren Chelsea and Dylan Deroche; a great-grandbaby on the way, Owen Duplantis; and blood brothers until the end, Tony, Roy, Pat, Robin, Larry Jr. and Joey.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Deroche, and grandparents Walter and Cecile Deroche, Odelo and Irene Pitre.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020