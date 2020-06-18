Mark Brown Jr.

Mark "Whooda" Brown Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 26, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Napoleonville, LA.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, followed by a private memorial service.



Mark is survived by his father, Mark Brown Sr.; mother, Christalyn Delaney (Rev. Lathaught); son, Kingston Brown; brothers, Bryce and Markell Wiley, Nolan Every and Kyle Delaney; sister, Kiyah Delaney; maternal grandparents, Cynthia and Frederick Johnson; paternal grandmother, Charleen Brown; a numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willie Michael Brown; and maternal great-grandmother, Hazel B. Graves.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store