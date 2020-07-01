Mark Douglas Amos, 63, a native of Jacksonville, Florida and resident of Houma, passed away on June 29, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.



The family wishes for any attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.



He is survived by his daughter, Ketti Voisin and husband Kirk; grandchildren, Jason Babin, Kaylee Barras and husband Claude, Brett Babin Jr.; and great-grandchild, Kaydance Barras.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Blanchard Amos.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



