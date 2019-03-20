|
|
Mark F. "Chuck" Barkley, 63, a native of Monroe and a resident of Bayou L'Ourse, passed away March 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Martin Barkley; son, Chancey Barkley and wife, Melanie; stepsons, Tommy Walton Jr., Carl Martin and Zackary Martin; stepdaughters, Telisha Gifford and Mindy Bales; sisters, Jan Overbey and husband, Darrell "Bo" and Penny Valliant and Lewis; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother-in-law, Gail Dukes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Patsy Lewis Barkley.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019