Mark Timothy "Punkin" Lavender, 58, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 14, 2020.
There will be no formal services.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Chaisson Lavender; daughters, Courtney Lavender and Christen Lavender; brothers, Mike Lavender and Kent Lavender; four grandchildren; and his favorite aunt, Diane Porche.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Lavender.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020