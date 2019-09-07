|
|
Mark Trosclair Jr., age 76, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. He was a native of Montegut and a resident of Denham Springs.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A Memorial Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
Mark is survived by his wife of 21 years, Janelle Trosclair and her daughter Cara DeLee and husband, Arnold; daughters, Kristee Hukill and husband Bernard, Temi Little and husband Christopher, Jena Belanger and husband Beau; son, Kerry Trosclair; grandchildren, Lauren Belanger, Brendan Belanger and Aaron Belanger; sister, Karen Trosclair, numerous nieces and
nephews; and lifelong friend, Charles Chauvin.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Kerwin Trosclair Sr.; mother, Hazel Picou Trosclair; and granddaughter, Madelyn Belanger.
Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Mark was a very intelligent and talented man. He was an administrator in the Terrebonne Parish School Board until his retirement after 32 years of service. He loved history, traveling, Nascar races, riding his motorcycle, playing and building electric guitars, but most of all spending time with his family
and enjoying the company of his grandchildren. Mark served our country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Midway. Mark leaves this world behind to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family would like to thank the PCU staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for their excellent care of Mark and compassion for the family. The children would like to thank Charles Chauvin for all of his help and support during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019