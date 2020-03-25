Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Marla Trosclair Saia

Marla Trosclair Saia Obituary
Marla Trosclair Saia, 63, born May 17, 1956 from Galliano and a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Marla survived by her husband, Joseph Saia Jr.; sons, Jeremy Saia and Jessica, and Ralph Saia; granddaughters, Randilyn, Caitlin, and Claire Saia; mother, Lois Crosby; sister, Sheila McCann and (Paul); and brother, Vhores Trosclair and (Chera Kee).

She was preceded in death by her father, Vhores Trosclair Jr.; and grandparents, Octave and Mabel Toups.

She was a proud conservative. She loved her grandchildren and her cabin in Arkansas.

Samart Funeral Houma of Houma, West Park, is in charge of the arrangement.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
