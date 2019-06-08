Home

Martha Ann Jones Angelloz

Martha Ann Jones Angelloz Obituary
Martha Ann Jones Angelloz, 72, of Thibodaux and Morgan City, passed away on June 5, 2019.

She is survived by her children; Derrick John, Thad Cyrus and wife, Melissa; and grandchildren, Griffin John, Julia Anne, Grant Robert, and Gram Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Emile; and parents, Oliver Haywood "John" Jones, and Lillie B. Thompson Jones.

Martha, who was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia in 2012, fought the disease courageously until the end. She was a selfless soul that loved her friends and family immensely.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks you make donations in Martha's name to the .
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 8 to June 10, 2019
