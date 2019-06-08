|
Martha Ann Jones Angelloz, 72, of Thibodaux and Morgan City, passed away on June 5, 2019.
She is survived by her children; Derrick John, Thad Cyrus and wife, Melissa; and grandchildren, Griffin John, Julia Anne, Grant Robert, and Gram Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Emile; and parents, Oliver Haywood "John" Jones, and Lillie B. Thompson Jones.
Martha, who was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphatic Leukemia in 2012, fought the disease courageously until the end. She was a selfless soul that loved her friends and family immensely.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks you make donations in Martha's name to the .
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 8 to June 10, 2019