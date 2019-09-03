|
Martha Earline Davis Gros, 84, a native of Purvis, Mississippi and a resident of Lockport, passed away in her home at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport and will continue from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated starting at 11 a.m. on Friday at Holy Savior Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Martha is survived by her four children, Lawrence (Cindy), Emile Jr. (Brenda), Mary Plaisance (Roy) and Dalton (Kathie); brother-in-law, Herbert (Clara Mae); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Gros Sr.; parents, Albert and Gracie Davis; brother, Edsel Davis (Sodonia); sister, Mary Jeroline Bass (Calvin Bolin); brother-in-law, Roy Gros; sister-in-law, Earline Richoux; former daughter-in-law, Phyllis Shelby Gros; and great-granddaughter, Natalia Becho.
She was a parishioner of Holy Savior Catholic Church and a lover of gardening playing cards and making puzzles.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019