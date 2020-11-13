1/1
Martha Fanguy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Fanguy
Raceland - Martha Jane Fanguy, 70, a native of Des Allemands and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Des Allemands, LA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Chad Fanguy; sister, Genevieve Cologne; grandchildren, Derek (Alicia) and Bart (Lauren); great grandchildren, Bryce and Hudson and step great grandchildren, Alivia and Jayden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sr. and Sadie Fanguy; brother, James Fanguy, Jr.; sisters, Jeanette Cologne and Mary Jane Chauvin; god child, David Cologne, Sr.; nephew, David "Dudu" Cologne, Jr.; niece, Carolyn Comardelle and great nieces, Kylie Dufrene and Tatum Comardelle.
Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved