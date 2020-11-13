Martha Fanguy

Raceland - Martha Jane Fanguy, 70, a native of Des Allemands and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Des Allemands, LA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Chad Fanguy; sister, Genevieve Cologne; grandchildren, Derek (Alicia) and Bart (Lauren); great grandchildren, Bryce and Hudson and step great grandchildren, Alivia and Jayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sr. and Sadie Fanguy; brother, James Fanguy, Jr.; sisters, Jeanette Cologne and Mary Jane Chauvin; god child, David Cologne, Sr.; nephew, David "Dudu" Cologne, Jr.; niece, Carolyn Comardelle and great nieces, Kylie Dufrene and Tatum Comardelle.

Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



