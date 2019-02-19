|
|
Martha Harper left this earth to meet her Lord on February 10, 2019, at the age of 91. Born September 22, 1927, to the late Paul and Nadine Willard. She grew up in Lake Worth, Florida and was a bookkeeper for a local lumber company. On a leap of faith, Martha moved to Raceland, where she married Sgt. Maj. Cecil R Harper in 1970.
Martha is survived by her husband of 48 years, "Sarge" and three step-children, Mike Harper, Linda Harper Morris (Robert), and Brenda Harper Payne (Mike); grandchildren, Max Frost, Grant Morris, Robert Harper, Brook Harper, Paul Harper, Tim Harper and Jennifer Harper Pickett; and three great-grandchildren, Finley Harper, Evelyn Pickett, and Eamonn Harper.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the United Methodist Church in Raceland.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019