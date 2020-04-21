Home

Martha Jane Chiasson Plaisance


1936 - 2020
Martha Jane Chiasson Plaisance Obituary
Martha Jane Chiasson Plaisance, a native of Lockport and resident of Larose, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, days shy of her 84th birthday.

She is survived by her three children, Mark D. Plaisance (wife, DesLey), Tina Montz (husband, Gerald), and James Plaisance (wife, Sheila); five adoring grandchildren, Marcus J. Plaisance (wife, Katie), Mathew Montz, Shawn Plaisance, Robyn Montz, and Claire Plaisance; and two great-granddaughters, Avery Plaisance and Ellis Plaisance.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Ecton Joseph Plaisance Jr. "E.J."; her parents, Whitney Chiasson and Enith Robichaux Chiasson; sisters, Mary Ann Chiasson, Agnes Chiasson (infant), and Mary Chiasson (infant); and brothers, George Chiasson, Eddie Chiasson and Roy Chiasson (infant).

Martha was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Larose. She contributed her time and talent to Holy Rosary's St. Joseph Altar for several years. She also previously worked as a secretary for the Lafourche Ambulance District.

The family would like to extend special acknowledgement and gratitude to the staff of Ormond Nursing & Care Center of Destrehan as well as Dr. Michael Marcello and the Family Doctor Clinic staff of Raceland for the special care and kindness shown to her.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside burial will be held. A funeral mass will be offered in her memory at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Martha Plaisance's name to Holy Rosary Catholic School.

Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
