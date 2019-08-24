|
Martha Cooke Louviere, 82, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
She was born, Jan. 7, 1937 and married Herbert "Joker" Louviere Jr. on Jan. 21, 1956.
She is survived by Joker, her husband of 63 years, her children Dawn (Donald) Austin, David (JoEllen) Louviere, Carol Giroir, Ray (Glenda) Louviere and Mary (Brent) English; grandchildren Greg (Mandi), Steven (Kara), Ryan (Erica), Michael (Michelle), Malia (Christopher), Hannah (Brandon), Sarah (Michael), Samantha (Donavon), Joseph and Timothy; great-grandchildren Camryn, Cooper, Colten, Gage, Mia, Tyler, Adylen, Allie, Tanner, Eva-Catherine, Georgia, Lincoln, Teddy, Mary-Martha, Hunter, Handon, Brenner, Mason and Matthew; brothers Mike Cooke and George Cooke; and sister Eileen Davis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul T. and Hazel Hebert Cooke; son-in-law Patrick Giroir; in-laws Herbert Sr. and Bernice Hebert Louviere.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Martha was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially over holidays.
She loved reading any chance she could get. She was also an avid Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune watcher.
Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She loved to visit with them and talked of them often.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to .
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019