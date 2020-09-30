Martha "Tony" Mercer West

Martha "Tony" Mercer West passed away on September 14, 2020. Martha was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 30, 1939 to the late Ernest Barnard Mercer, Jr. and Martha Cole Mercer.

Tony attended Gulfport High School and the University of Southern Mississippi where she was a Chi Omega. Tony married William "Jimmy" James West, Jr. and they had one daughter, Leslie Mercer West.

Tony was a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana for her entire adult life. She was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. Everyone looked forward to her famous Christmas M&M cookies. Tony was most happy when she could care for anyone who needed her help.

Tony was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and many friends and relations.

Her loving family and many friends will miss her greatly.



