1/1
Martha Mercer "Tony" West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha "Tony" Mercer West
Martha "Tony" Mercer West passed away on September 14, 2020. Martha was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 30, 1939 to the late Ernest Barnard Mercer, Jr. and Martha Cole Mercer.
Tony attended Gulfport High School and the University of Southern Mississippi where she was a Chi Omega. Tony married William "Jimmy" James West, Jr. and they had one daughter, Leslie Mercer West.
Tony was a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana for her entire adult life. She was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. Everyone looked forward to her famous Christmas M&M cookies. Tony was most happy when she could care for anyone who needed her help.
Tony was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and many friends and relations.
Her loving family and many friends will miss her greatly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved