Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Martha Spiegelhauer Hughes

Martha Spiegelhauer Hughes Obituary
Martha Spiegelhauer Hughes, 76, a native of Stamford, Texas and resident of Houma, passed away on January 5, 2020.

A private service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Spiegelhauer, William Kirkland (Angela), and Waylon Hughes (Monique); daughters, Teresa Boudreaux (Robert) and Sharon Thatcher (Daryl); sister, Anna Roberts; grandchildren, Stacy, Ashleigh, Christian, Nicole, Jade, Brittany, Amy, Corinn, Liam, Kyler, Sierrah, Jazmin and Shelby; and great-grandchildren, Hailly, Brody, Sophie, Colton, Allison, Elijah, Elena, Tyler Jr., Aiden and Ava.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Olga Pearson Spiegelhauer; brother-in-law, Gary Roberts; and granddaughter, Chalee Grace.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
