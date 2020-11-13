1/1
Martin Fayette
Lockport - Martin Joseph Fayette, Jr., 86, a resident of Lockport, LA, was born on October 8, 1934 and passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Holy Savior Catholic Church with burial to follow at Holy Savior Cemetery. Father Jean' Marie Nsambu officiating.
He is survived by his children, Martin J. Fayette, III of Lockport, LA, Robert Joseph (Tammy) Fayette of Lakewood Village, TX and Katherine (Joe) Arrington of Plainview, AR; one brother, Earl Fayette of Lockport, LA; one sister, Rosemary Foret of Georgia and one grandchild, Breanne Fayette.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Fayette; parents, Martin Joseph Fayette, Sr. and Rita Gros Fayette and brothers and sisters.
Martin worked as a custodian for the school systems in Louisiana; was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
