Martin Joseph Queen

Martin Joseph Queen, 68, a Thibodaux native and resident of Newark, Ohio passed Monday, March 2, 2020.

Service was held for the family in Ohio. Another private service will be held in Thibodaux for family and close friends only.

Martin is survived by his wife, Jeanette Phillips Queen; his children, Galeice Q. Thomas (Gerald), and Terrence Gray (Demictrick); and stepson Michael Phillips (Sherri); five grandchildren; and two sisters, Joan Reed of Ohio; and Kathleen Queen of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Odile Queen; his sister, Mary Alice Queen; and his brother, Richard Queen Sr.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
