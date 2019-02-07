Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Visitation
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Marva Bougere Obituary
Marva Bougere departed this life Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at University Medical Center in New Orleans. She was 61, a native of California and a resident of Napoleonville.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel in Napoleonville, with cremation to follow.

Marva is survived by her husband, Henry Lee Bougere; sons, Henry Jr., Tyrone and Deon Bougere; daughters, Queana Robertson, Charon and Ryeshia Bougere; brother, Marvin Howard (Twin); sister, Ann Howard; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruby Bougere; and brothers, Daniel, David and Roger Howard.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
