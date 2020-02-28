|
|
Marvin "Minerva" "Jim" J. Crochet, 71, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his companion of 32 years, Wanda Thibodaux; children Dru-Ann Navarre and Jon Crochet; stepson Scottie Thibodaux; grandchildren Breana Allen, Kaleb Crochet and Ashton Crochet; step-grandson Tristan Thibodaux; and sisters Shirley Gravois, Anita Blanchard, Mary Beth Gravois and Angela Colwart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Crochet and Verna Crochet; and sisters Rebecca Zeringue and Christine Daigle.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020