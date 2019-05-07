|
Mary Adams Verdin, 73 a native of Cut Off and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Religious services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off.
She is survived by her sons, Howard Martin Jr., Randy Martin and Brian Martin; brother, Horace "Pete" Adams; sister, Dolores "Can" Pitre; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felician and Veronica Adams; brothers, Forrest "Captain White" Adams, Harris "Frog" Adams, Morris "Nonk Kooch" Adams; sisters, Theresa "Taunt Nolia" Pitre, Gladys "Taunt Glad" Guidry, and Pearly "Taunt Pearl" Danos; and one great-grandchild.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 7 to May 8, 2019