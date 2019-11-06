|
|
Mary Alice Billiot, 73, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.
A private service was held in her honor on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue followed by burial in Rogers Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Thibodaux and Monica Eller (Michael); sons, Byron Thibodaux (Kim) and Quentin Jabert; brother, Randolph Billiot; sisters, Dorissa Billiot and Edianna Billiot; grandchildren, Miranda, Valentina, Zachary, Robert Jr., Makayla, Evan, Brittany, Brandon, Codie, Rebecca, Gabrielle and Faith; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Avery, Israel, Olivia, Noah, Alexandrea, Amaya, Jayden, Logan, Elliott, Addison and Blair; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Louise Billiot; brothers, Irvin Billiot, Lawrence Billiot, PFC Rudolph Billiot, Ernest Billiot and Roy Billiot; and sisters, Edelia Duplantis, Christine Kingrey, Rozelia Naquin and Mary Porche.
Arrangements are by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019