Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Billiot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Billiot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Billiot Obituary
Mary Alice Billiot, 73, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.

A private service was held in her honor on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue followed by burial in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Thibodaux and Monica Eller (Michael); sons, Byron Thibodaux (Kim) and Quentin Jabert; brother, Randolph Billiot; sisters, Dorissa Billiot and Edianna Billiot; grandchildren, Miranda, Valentina, Zachary, Robert Jr., Makayla, Evan, Brittany, Brandon, Codie, Rebecca, Gabrielle and Faith; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Avery, Israel, Olivia, Noah, Alexandrea, Amaya, Jayden, Logan, Elliott, Addison and Blair; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Louise Billiot; brothers, Irvin Billiot, Lawrence Billiot, PFC Rudolph Billiot, Ernest Billiot and Roy Billiot; and sisters, Edelia Duplantis, Christine Kingrey, Rozelia Naquin and Mary Porche.

Arrangements are by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -