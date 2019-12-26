|
Mary Alice Glynn (Chauvin), 81, passed peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born in Erath, La., but resided in Houma for most of her years.
She is survived by her son, Gene Chauvin Jr. and wife, Sarah; two daughters, Lisa Himel, and Sandy Dague and husband, Brian; five grandchildren, Ross Chauvin, Michelle Chauvin, Nicholas Himel, Allyce Himel and Haley Dague; and great-grandchildren, Juliette Chauvin, Cooper Means, Miriam Chauvin, Noah Himel and Mason Himel; brothers, Howard Glynn and Thomas Glynn; and sisters, Doris Musemeche and Barbara Richard.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Glynn and Liza Glynn; her brothers, Harold Glynn Sr., Carlton Glynn, Charles Glynn, Donald Glynn Gerald Glynn; and sisters, Melba Dartez, Louise Aucoin, Mae Kristoff, Mabel Stirewalt and former husband, Gene Chauvin Sr.
She was known for her excellent cooking, kind, giving heart and her faith in God. She was a member of Maria Immaculata Catholic Church. She retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board, where she worked as a secretary at Oaklawn Elementary School and later at the School Board offices.
Mary donated her body to LSU Health Science Center. Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Maria Immaculata Church, 246 Corporate Drive in Houma. A wake will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by Mass.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019