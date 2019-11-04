|
Mary Alice Moorman Bigham, a native of Lambert, MS and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 at the age of 93.
She was the beloved wife of the late L.J. Bigham for 68 years; mother of Jimmy L. Bigham (Beverly) and the late Lawrence M. Bigham and Wanda Joyce Heumann (late Wayne); grandmother of Stacey Fabre (Josh), Shane M. Heumann (Ana) and Jamie Rene Heumann; great-grandmother of Coryn Joyce Fabre, Carter James Fabre, and Rylee Grace Heumann; step-great-grandmother of Ava and Aurora; daughter of the late Mattie Lois Homan Moorman and Lawrence Moorman; sister of Gladys R. Hadaway Hamm (Howard) and the late Lawrence David Moorman (JoAnn), John Frank Moorman (Lou) and Marvin Joe Moorman (Virginia).
She was also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Mary Alice volunteered for the U.S. Navy during World War II and served in a secretarial capacity for two years. She later worked as a secretary for several companies and ended her career as a real estate agent. Mary Alice was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marrero and supportive wife of L.J., who served as a deacon for 55 years.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at First Baptist Church of Marrero, 4001 7th Street in Marrero.
Visitation will be held at church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019