Mary Ann Authement, 91, of Houma, passed away on July 8, 2020.



She is survived by her children, Judy Vito, Mary Jean Guy, Allen Authement, Edward Authement (Margaret), Agnes Authement, Ronald Authement, and Jeffrey Authement(Nicole); grandchildren, Trevor Naquin, Cameron Naquin, Tony Authement, Raymond Authement Jr., Katie LeBoeuf, and Chris Guy; and sister, Nora.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Authement; grandchildren, Jeffrey Authement Jr. and McKayla Naquin; and her parents, brothers, and sisters.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



