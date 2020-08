Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Gros Richard, 75, of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



Service will be private.



She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Richard; son, Jason Andrew Richard; two sisters, Joyce Gros Deichmann and Geraldine Gros Tackett; two granddaughters, Megan Richard and Morgan Richard; and three grandsons, Mason Richard, Landon Olivier, and Dillon Oncale.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gillis Richard Jr.; father, Wickless Joseph Gros; mother, Gladys Bridgett Gros; sister, Maxine Gros Giardina; and brother, Whitney Joseph Gros.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





