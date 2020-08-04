Mary Ann Gros Richard, 75, of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



Service will be private.



She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Richard; son, Jason Andrew Richard; two sisters, Joyce Gros Deichmann and Geraldine Gros Tackett; two granddaughters, Megan Richard and Morgan Richard; and three grandsons, Mason Richard, Landon Olivier, and Dillon Oncale.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gillis Richard Jr.; father, Wickless Joseph Gros; mother, Gladys Bridgett Gros; sister, Maxine Gros Giardina; and brother, Whitney Joseph Gros.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store