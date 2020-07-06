1/1
Mary Ann Hotard Zeringue
Mary Ann Hotard Zeringue, a native and resident of Kraemer, reunited with her beloved husband in Heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 86.

Visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving children, Clarence Zeringue Jr. (June), Debra Zeringue, Christine Z. Tabor (Terry), Albert Zeringue (Terri), and Adria Z. Kraemer (Ken); son-in-law, Peter Cortez; grandchildren, Katherine, Michael, Ben, Bailey, Mandie, Tiffany, Shelby, Brad, Joshua, Kimberly, Sandi, and Kelli; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Lane, Anna, Brennan, Corinne, Adler, Gianna, Griffin, Jace, and Adeline; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence Zeringue Sr.; daughter, Norma Cortez; parents, Adlar J. Hotard and Alice Nicholas Hotard; and eight siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in her honor.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
