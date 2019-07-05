|
|
Mary Ann (Chicky) LaCoste, 74, a native of Houma and resident of Theriot, passed away in peace on July 4, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at the funeral home. The burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot.
She is survived by her husband, David LaCoste; children, Dena Bradford (Steve), David LaCoste Jr. (June), Carl LaCoste (Jean), Carla Register (Walter), Lydia Blanchard (Billy) and Suzanne Robertson (Mike); 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; mother, Regina Dehart; and siblings, Rosamary Dehart (Calvin), Elaine Lirette (Dennis), Loretta Luke (Leroy), Carolyn Gold (Terry) and Wilber Dehart, Jr. (Cherie).
She was preceded in death by a baby girl, LaCoste; father, Wilber Dehart Sr.; sisters, Earline Liner and Genivieve Carlos; great-grandson, Cason Knox; and in-laws, Adam and Edna LaCoste.
Mary Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 5 to July 6, 2019