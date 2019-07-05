Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LaCoste
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann LaCoste

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann LaCoste Obituary
Mary Ann (Chicky) LaCoste, 74, a native of Houma and resident of Theriot, passed away in peace on July 4, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at the funeral home. The burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot.

She is survived by her husband, David LaCoste; children, Dena Bradford (Steve), David LaCoste Jr. (June), Carl LaCoste (Jean), Carla Register (Walter), Lydia Blanchard (Billy) and Suzanne Robertson (Mike); 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; mother, Regina Dehart; and siblings, Rosamary Dehart (Calvin), Elaine Lirette (Dennis), Loretta Luke (Leroy), Carolyn Gold (Terry) and Wilber Dehart, Jr. (Cherie).

She was preceded in death by a baby girl, LaCoste; father, Wilber Dehart Sr.; sisters, Earline Liner and Genivieve Carlos; great-grandson, Cason Knox; and in-laws, Adam and Edna LaCoste.

Mary Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She will be sadly missed by all that knew her.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now