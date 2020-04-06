|
Mary Ann Landry, 89, a native of Labadieville, and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on April 3, 2020.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dalton Patrick Landry; daughter, Lynne Landry Bourgeois; granddaughter, Elizabeth Bourgeois Verret and husband, Travis; and grandson, Jacob David Bourgeois.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Aleah, Remy, and Finley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Cosima Mustachia; brother, Lucas Mustachia; and son-in-law, David Albert Bourgeois.
Mary Ann obtained her associates degree in business administration from Nicholls State University and was a loyal employee of Nicholls State University for over 25 years. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed cooking.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and her caregivers for their support and care during this most difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020