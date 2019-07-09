|
|
Mary Ann Matthews-Hite, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Greater New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Gerald Jr., John (Alicia), and Jonathon Hite; daughters, Rebecca, Tam and Alyssa Hite; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, James G. Matthews Jr.; sisters, Virginia M. Watson, Sally Ann M. Wilson, and Muriel Tuner; and companion, John Clark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald P. Hite Sr.; parents, Eddie Sr. and Clara Grogan Matthews; brothers, Eddie Jr. and Earl Matthews; and sisters, Georgia Lee and Jeanette Williams.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019