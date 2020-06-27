Mary Ann Miles
Mary Ann Miles, 62, born on April 12, 1958, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chicago, Ill. Cremation was held on May 14, 2020. At Mary's request there will be no public viewing. Resting place will be Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago.

Mary is survived by her siblings, John D., Hurley, Alvin (Tammy) Milton, and Darnell Miles, Gloria Jones, Ruth Payne, and Dollie (Leon) Randle.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Sr. and Ruth Cook Miles; brothers, Lee Jr., Benjamin, Albert and Raymond Miles; sisters, Esther Lee Miles, Rose Lee Perry, Evelyn Albohaire, Clara Bennet and Patricia Calloway; and paternal grandparents, Elijah and Evelyn Mallory (Cook), and Jessie and Dollie Thomas (Miles).

Sister, you are home now with Jesus.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
