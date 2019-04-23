|
Mary Ann Naquin, 81, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, died Monday, April 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, followed by the burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Naquin Sr. and Bryant Naquin (Mica); daughters, Vicki Naquin Guidry (Elgy), and Kathy Naquin Mitchell; brother, Blair Dupre (Connie); sister, Marthalene Brunet; sisters-in-law, Allerie and Shirley Dupre; grandchildren, Randy "Bosco" Naquin Jr. (Katrina), Dennis Naquin (Michelle), Brandon Naquin, Elgy Guidry III, Clint Guidry (Dawn), Troy Guidry (Cherie), Paige Mitchell Belanger (Tony), and Jeri Brooke Mitchell Chidester (Chris); great-grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Hayli, and Masen Naquin, Tristen, Abigail, Hailey, Taryn, and Tanner Guidry, Avery and Aidyn Belanger, Leiden, Tripp, and Kroy Chidester; and great-great-grandchild, Ethan Naquin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmore J. Naquin; parents, Wickliff and Clothilde Dupre; brothers, Easton, Ernest, Kenneth, and Kent Dupre; sister, Deanna Dupre; brother-in-law, Norman Brunet; son-in-law, Jerry Mitchell; and grandchild, Lynn Guidry.
Mary Ann was a devoted homemaker, loved to cook and feed everyone who entered her home, and adored her grandchildren. She was a past member of the Montegut Lioness Club and a lifelong parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
We would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice, AMG Specialty Hospital, and Chateau Terrebonne for the loving care given to our mother.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019